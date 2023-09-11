Bandh fails to receive response in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Expressing confidence that the present situation is going to be far better, TDP Visakhapatnam North Constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said scores of people are extending their support to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.

As the police continued house arresting several TDP leaders in Visakhapatnam, Ganta Srinivasa Rao condemned the way Naidu was sent to judicial custody in Rajahmundry Central Jail for 14 days in the alleged skill development scam.

The TDP MLA said it was inappropriate to treat a senior citizen in such a high handed manner. "YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is paving the way for TDP's success in the 2024 elections as people now see the reality," he commented in front of his residence.The MLA said it was nothing but revenge politics.

Still, many TDP leaders were placed under house arrest in Visakhapatnam. The state wide bandh called out by TDP fails to receive any response in Visakhapatnam as police are dispersing the gathering immediately.

Some of the TDP activists are requesting the shop ownersto close down, while educational institutions continue to operate as usual.

(eom)