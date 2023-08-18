Bapatla: V Vijayasai Reddy terms ‘Vision 2047’ a bundle of lies

Bapatla : Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday tore into TDP for its Vision 2047 document. He said now TDP has found a new way to fool people via their ‘fake document’ full of lies called Vision 2047. He said party chief N Chandrababu should be aware that people of Andhra Pradesh are never going to believe his lies. He predicted that the TDP will vanish after 2024 elections as national surveys indicate landslide victory for YSRCP in 2024 elections.

Addressing media persons here, Vijayasai Reddy said majority of people were supporting welfare-oriented rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YCP will win majority seats in coming elections. He said that the TDP is trying for tie ups with several parties for its survival in the coming elections.