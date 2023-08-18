Live
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Ways to Celebrate with a Modern Twist
- Delhi riots case: Court discharges 3 of rioting, vandalism stating manipulation of evidence by IO
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Why This Festival Is Special For Women
- President Droupadi Murmu to embark on three-day Goa visit
- Google invests $88 mn in S Korean startup incubation programme
- Panel recommends Samsung to rejoin biz interest group with strings attached
- 3 killed, 3 injured in Jakarta hotel fire
- Supreme Court issues notice to Manipur govt on another survivor's plea
- Bandi Sanjay to visit Andhra Pradesh on August 21
- iPhone 15 to launch soon: 4 things that we expect from Apple
Just In
Bapatla: V Vijayasai Reddy terms ‘Vision 2047’ a bundle of lies
Says people will never believe Naidu again
Bapatla : Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday tore into TDP for its Vision 2047 document. He said now TDP has found a new way to fool people via their ‘fake document’ full of lies called Vision 2047. He said party chief N Chandrababu should be aware that people of Andhra Pradesh are never going to believe his lies. He predicted that the TDP will vanish after 2024 elections as national surveys indicate landslide victory for YSRCP in 2024 elections.
Addressing media persons here, Vijayasai Reddy said majority of people were supporting welfare-oriented rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YCP will win majority seats in coming elections. He said that the TDP is trying for tie ups with several parties for its survival in the coming elections.