BJP & JSP all set to emerge as effective third force in AP: GVL Narasimha Rao

Visakhapatnam: Continuing alliance with the JSP, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao says that together they want to emerge as an effective third force in Andhra Pradesh. In an interview with The Hans India, GVL clarifies that despite the Opposition's earnest attempts to get closer to the BJP, the saffron party doesn't want any association either with the TDP or with the YSRCP. "As both of them are not only family parties but also corrupt ones. People of Andhra Pradesh are now in favour of the third alternative. BJP-JSP can provide an effective alternative governance and this will keep us (BJP and JSP) together intact," GVL elaborates, confirming that the BJP will maintain equal distance from both YSRCP and TDP.



Agreeing that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan has a massive following, GVL says, "Even as the JSP supporters aspire to see their 'hero' as the state leader. However, they definitely do not want to re-elect N. Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh." Much ahead of the 2024 polls, the BJP is gearing up for another state-wide campaign to make its presence felt stronger in AP. After hosting 6,700 meetings through 'praja poru yatra' across the state, the BJP plans to initiate Assembly constituency-wise padayatra next which is likely to commence from December second half or January. "If required, the BJP and Jana Sena Party will fight together in the next elections," the MP says.

About the YSRCP's initiation of organising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour in Vizag, the MP feels that this has paved a way for one welcome change. "Unlike earlier, wherein the YSRCP and TDP competed with one another to point finger of blame at the BJP and the Centre for every other reason, the scenario is different now as they are eager to embrace the saffron party and want to benefit by associating with it. The Centre's massive support to Andhra Pradesh has now been acknowledged by the Opposition. This has certainly led to a major change in the political narrative," notices GVL.

Sharing his views on three capitals, the MP says that though decentralisation appears to be appealing compared to developing Amaravati as the sole capital, it is unlikely to take shape.