Bobbili: N Chandrababu Naidu flays YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for breaking back of people with taxes

Bobbili (Vizianagaram district) : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said the poor are not in a position to happily celebrate the major festival of Sankranti as prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing.

Addressing a huge public gathering here as part of 'Raa-Kadaliraa' programme on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu said that the Bobbili palace is now roaring like a tiger on witnessing the public tsunami here while the Tadapalle palace is feeling shaky. Observing that he has given the 'Raa Kadalira' call for the sake of the five crore people of the state, the former chief minister said that he has laid the foundation for the development of the state even when the roads were not in a proper condition.

Paving the way for the future of the youth in the information technology sector, several employment opportunities have been created in this field which is now helping them to rule even the world, he said. "Telugu community is now feeing settled in various countries as I have developed the IT sector,” he added.

Stating that when he was in trouble, people from 80 countries have extended solidarity with him, he observed that that is his stature. But in these five years, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has totally destroyed the state and has taken Andhra Pradesh towards stone era, he remarked.

“I have proposed golden era in this new year and not only Anna Canteens but all the welfare schemes will be revived soon after the TDP-Jana Sena combine forms the next government,” Chandrababu announced. The YSRCP government has been raising all kinds of taxes imposing a heavy financial burden on the common man, he alleged and pointed out that the RTC bus fares, power charges and all other such charges have been increased which are now not in the reach of the common man.

Promising to bring down power tariff after his party comes to power. Chandrababu said that Jagan has increased the prices of liquor too only to loot the people. The state is in number one position in petrol and diesel prices while in the debts of farmers too the state stood on top, he said.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy has borrowed Rs 13 lakh crore. Who will repay these debts? Will Jagan repay the amount? If he is defeated in the coming polls, no one knows where will he go,” he said. Stating that ultimately people have to repay these debts, Chandrababu regretted that the state also stood on top position in ganja and drugs smuggling.

Did Jagan ever review on ganja smuggling, he asked and said that even in contempt of court cases too Andhra Pradesh is in number one position. Stating that the coming TDP-Jana Sena government will take the responsibility of providing jobs to the youth, he said unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month will be paid to the jobless youth till they get employment.

“We will provide 20 lakh jobs in five years and will introduce the work-from-home system,” Chandrababu Naidu said. The TDP chief expressed confidence that the BC government will soon be back and said that Visakhapatnam will be developed in all sectors.

Calling upon the people to take oath to work for the state, Naidu said that the TDP will take the responsibility to realise their dreams.