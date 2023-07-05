Booth-level officers play a key role in polls: Collector A Mallikarjuna

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna said booth-level officers play a vital role in conducting elections.

Inaugurating a two-day-long training programme on ‘Special Summary Revision-2024’ for EROs, AEROs, supervisors and booth-level officers at VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Tuesday, the Collector said the training would be carried out to ensure smooth conduct of polls. He said the applications related to the voters should be received up to 10 days before the election nominations.

The list of voters should be prepared as per the instructions of the Election Commission irrespective of the political parties. Further, Mallikarjuna said on August 2 and 3, the Central Election Officers would hold a meeting with all the District Collectors in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Collector KS Viswanadhan said Anganwadi teachers were deployed as booth-level officers in the past, but in future, secretariat staff would perform such duties.

After verifying the details of a person regarding the deletion/addition/change of voters in the voters’ list, the changes should be added to the list accordingly, he stressed.

Electoral Registration Officers, assistant Electoral Registration Officers, supervisors and booth level officers of Visakhapatnam South, Gajuwaka, Bheemili and Pendurthi assembly constituencies participated in the training programme.

Revenue Divisional Officers Hussain Saheb, Bhaskar Reddy, VMRDA estate officer Lakshmana Reddy and deputy collectors were present.