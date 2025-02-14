Botcha demands timelines for implementing welfare schemes

Visakhapatnam: Demanding timelines for implementation of welfare schemes as assured by the NDA government, YSRCP senior leader and MLC Botcha Satyanarayana pointed out that people could not even avail the existing schemes despite the coalition government turning nine-months-old.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, the MLC said that people are at a loss as the NDA government failed to meet its promises. “When the opposition leaders point out failures, false cases are being filed against them,” Satyanarayana said.

Barring a few, the NDA government failed to meet the promises made, he criticised. Referring to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s recent remarks, the MLC said, “Files are left unattended and pending in various departments. It clearly shows the state of affairs in the administration. It would be better to take action instead of limiting it to talking.”

About utilisation of Rushikonda project, the MLC said it’s the government building and if the state government fails to make use of the building, it shows its inefficiency.

Expressing concern that the price of essential commodities has gone beyond common man’s reach and power tariff is hiked, the MLC pointed out that they show the priorities of the government that are not people’s welfare.

He said former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented the poll promises with commitment and the state finances were better than national average despite Covid-19 pandemic. He claimed that all sections of people have been badly affected due to lack of proper governance and said non-implementation of Super Six will be taken up in the Council.