Bracing Up For Third Wave: PICUs to scale up in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: In a move to enhance the public healthcare system and brace up for the ensuing Covid third wave, the paediatric intensive care units (PICU) in government hospitals are going to scale up in Visakhapatnam.

A bunch of proposals have been rolled out and the estimated expenditure is forwarded to the authorities concerned for approval.

As a part of the proposed initiatives, an entire floor at the CSR Block in King George Hospital will be dedicated for paediatric care. A part of it includes a 200-bed PICU as well. Though the proposal has been made 10 days before, the officials say, it would take a while for the project to take shape.

Similarly, department officials say, Vasishta Block in Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC) will be equipped with a 100-bed PICU. "With required infrastructure, the PICU will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore," shares a health official with The Hans India when enquired.

In order to meet future requirements, the sick newborn care unit (SNCU) at Government Victoria Hospital is all set to be developed as a PICU with 40-50 beds.

After the initial focus on ramping up the oxygen and ventilated beds in hospitals, the district administration is keen on enhancing the paediatric care wherever feasible.

Another significant step the officials concerned are paying attention to is inoculating mothers with children below five years of age along with pregnant women.

Though vaccinating pregnant women has gained pace recently, the department officials say that the initiative is receiving an encouraging response.