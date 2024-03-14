Chilakaluripet: Nara Lokesh performs Bhumi Puja at public meeting venue

Chilakaluripet : The alliance leaders, under the stewardship of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday performed the Bhumi Puja at Boppudi where the alliance is organising a massive public meeting on March 17 to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan along with several other senior leaders of all the three parties.

This apart, Lokesh also launched the other works being taken up at the meeting venue.

Since this is the first meeting being organised after the formation of alliance, all the three parties have taken the programme as a prestigious one and the leaders recall that even in 2014, too, the then alliance partners launched the election campaign in Guntur district which turned out to be a grand success. The alliance partners are moving ahead with the same sentiment for 2024 polls too.

Since all the top leaders of the three parties are going to address the public meeting to be attended by lakhs of people from across the state, Lokesh and leaders of other two parties on Wednesday discussed in detail the arrangements to be made for the programme being organised on a spacious 200 acre. Lokesh asked the organisers to ensure that no inconvenience of any kind is caused for anyone who is attending the meeting.

Those who attended the programme include TDP state president K Atchannaidu, former ministers Pattipati Pulla Rao and Kanna Lakshminarayana, senior TDP leaders Kommareddy Pattabhiram, Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Nakka Ananda Babu besides others. From BJP, the party leader Paturi Nagabhushanam and from the Jana Sena, party leader Kalyanam Siva Srinivas and many others from the three parties were present.