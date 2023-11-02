Chittoor: 54-foot Subramanya Swamy idol unveiled at Utlavaripalli

Pakala (Chittoor) : Gaiety and religious fervour marked the unveiling of the 54-foot tall Subramanya Swamy idol at Utlavaripalli near here in Chandragiri constituency on Wednesday. Priests performed Maha Samprokshanam to mark the unveiling of the giant idol which is the second tallest idol in the State, located at the foot of the hillock atop which Srivalli Devasena Sametha Subramanyeswara Swamy temple was located. Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and TUDA chairman Chevireddy Mohith Reddy took part in the Maha Samprokshanam. On the occasion, Bhaskar Reddy also unveiled the plaque on which the

names of the donors were engraved. Bhaskar Reddy said that local donors bore the entire cost of the giant idol and profusely thanked them for their gesture adding more to spiritual ambience in the temple premises. The duo also participated in the rituals including Homam held as part of Samprokshanam, the consecration of the idol and also in the distribution of prasadam to the devotees.

Large number of people from Chandragiri constituency participated in the ceremony and the hillock reverberated with the chanting Hara Hara Mahadeva by the people. Bhaskar Reddy climbed the 100 steps on knees to reach the top of the hillock to offer prayers at the shrine along with Mohith Reddy.

Temple committee chairman Mahasamudram Pattabhi Reddy along with priests welcomed Bhaskar Reddy and Mohith Reddy with the traditional welcome Purnakumbha Swagatham and conducted them into the shrine to offer special pujas to the deities. After darshan, the priest offered Theertha Prasadam to them. After the consecration ceremony, MLA Bhaskar Reddy along with Mohith Reddy participated in the inauguration of the newly-constructed primary health centre (PHC) building at Pakala.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar Reddy said the hospital was developed at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore provided by the government and TUDA was creating additional facilities. He informed that daily 150 persons were availing treatment as outpatients.

Mohith Reddy said plans are afoot to set up an emergency unit, keeping in view the national highway passing through the mandal and to provide medical facilities in case of any mishaps and also to the locals.