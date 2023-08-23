  • Menu
CM keen on Vizag development, says Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and north constituency coordinator K K Raju at the foundation stone laying ceremony in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and north constituency coordinator K K Raju at the foundation stone laying ceremony in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

Lays the foundation stone for CC roads in 43rd ward

Visakhapatnam: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari stated that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s primary task is to develop each ward as a model in the city.

Laying the foundation stone for the CC roads in 43rd ward here on Tuesday, she said BT roads would be laid at a cost of Rs 1.23 crore at Geetha Vidya Mandir, Srinivasa Nagar, Jagannadhapuram, Akkayyapalem and other areas that fall under the north constituency.

The Mayor stated that the YSRCP government considers development of the State as its main agenda. Visakhapatnam city has witnessed a drastic transformation in terms of development under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she added.

Further, Hari Venkata Kumari mentioned that several development projects have already been undertaken in the 43rd ward with crores of rupees. The Chief Minister is determined to develop Visakhapatnam city, she said.

North constituency coordinator KK Raju, Deputy Mayor K Sathish and ward corporator Ushasri were present.

