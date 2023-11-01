Live
- Nandyal: Police seize 16 country made rifles
- Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha gaining popularity: MLA
- Tirupati: Rs 75L donated to BIRRD Trust
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 1, 2023
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on November 1, 2023
- Central Election Commission officials to visit Telangana to review arrangements on elections
- CM committed for SC, ST, BC welfare: Dy CM
- DGCA bars pilots from using mouthwash
- Tirupati: Vidyut Adalatn on Nov 9
- Maratha quota agitation: Curfew, Internet shut-down on
Just In
CM to attend inaugural of ICID Congress Plenary
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on November 2 to participate in the opening ceremony of the 25th International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) Congress Plenary.
Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on November 2 to participate in the opening ceremony of the 25th International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) Congress Plenary.
From Visakhapatnam airport, the Chief Minister will reach Rushikonda in a helicopter where the programme is slated from 9.30 am to 11 am at Radisson Blu. The Chief Minister will reach Visakhapatnam airport from the venue in a helicopter and return to his residence by boarding a flight that is scheduled to depart at 11:45 am from the airport.
Ahead of CM’s arrival to the city, city commissioner of police A Ravi Shankar, district collector A Mallikarjuna along with other officials examined the arrangements made for the purpose and instructed the officials concerned to ensure that the programme is conducted in a hassle-free manner.