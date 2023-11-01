CM to attend inaugural of ICID Congress Plenary

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on November 2 to participate in the opening ceremony of the 25th International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) Congress Plenary.



From Visakhapatnam airport, the Chief Minister will reach Rushikonda in a helicopter where the programme is slated from 9.30 am to 11 am at Radisson Blu. The Chief Minister will reach Visakhapatnam airport from the venue in a helicopter and return to his residence by boarding a flight that is scheduled to depart at 11:45 am from the airport.

Ahead of CM’s arrival to the city, city commissioner of police A Ravi Shankar, district collector A Mallikarjuna along with other officials examined the arrangements made for the purpose and instructed the officials concerned to ensure that the programme is conducted in a hassle-free manner.