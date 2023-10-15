CM to inaugurate Infosys centre in Vizag tomorrow

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Infosys Development Centre at Visakhapatnam on Monday. This would mark his first step towards administering the state from the port city.

Recently the government had issued three GOs to the effect. One of the GOs said that the Chief Minister would start functioning from the camp office in Vizag and would be reviewing certain departments and has asked all officials concerned to be present for the meeting. It may be mentioned here that the Chief Minister had announced that he would start functioning from Visakhapatnam from Dasara and would focus on the development of North Andhra. This has invited criticism from the opposition parties which said that there was not much the government can do to develop a region as elections were fast approaching and it hardly has two- or three-months’ time. They alleged that this was part of the decision of the government to shift capital to Visakhapatnam.

However, during his visit to Infosys on Monday, Jagan will attend a meeting of Infosys management and interact with the employees.

Later, the Chief Minister will launch bleach cleaning machines of the Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation at noon and inaugurate Eugia Sterile Pvt Ltd factory at Paravada of Anakapalli district. Among other projects he would inaugurate are Laurus unit II formulation block and unveiling plaque of LSPL Unit II at Atchutapuram.