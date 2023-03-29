CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy joins 'Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad' with delegates
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: The opening day of the two-day second G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting under the G20 India Presidency concluded here on Tuesday with 'Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad' with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The Chief Minister interacted with the delegates and explained to them about 'Advantage Andhra Pradesh' and how the state was developing.
