CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Anakapalle district today

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Anakapalle districts on Thursday as a part of distributing house pattas to the poor at Pydivada Agraharam of Sabbavaram mandal.



The CM will leave Thadepalli at 9.20 am on Thursday and reach Sabbavaram mandal 10.40 am.

The CM will unveil the YSR statue and inaugurate a park, inaugurate pylon opening ceremony, a photo session with farmers who were given lands and also pay a visit to the layout.

The Chief Minister will address the gathering at the venue and distribute pattas to the beneficiaries.

After the programme, the CM will reach Visakhapatnam Airport at 1.20 p.m.

District officials made all the necessary arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit. Appropriate arrangements have been made, keeping the crowd expected to arrive at the venue.

Special buses were facilitated by the YSRCP to mobilise beneficiaries and people from all across the district.