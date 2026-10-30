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Hanumakonda Collector stresses speedy development of Waddepalli bund
In Short
The Collector, accompanied by GWMC Commissioner Venkanna, inspected the site on Thursday and reviewed progress on the retaining wall, grills, tiles, washrooms, lighting, painting, gym and compound wall.
Hanumakonda: District Collector and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Special Officer Chahat Bajpai has directed officials to expedite development works along Vaddepalli Cheruvu Bund and complete all pending works at the earliest.
The Collector, accompanied by GWMC Commissioner Venkanna, inspected the site on Thursday and reviewed progress on the retaining wall, grills, tiles, washrooms, lighting, painting, gym and compound wall.
She suggested attractive colours for food courts, improved seating arrangements, extensive greenery and better facilities at the children’s playground to create a pleasant environment for visitors. She also instructed officials to expedite the installation of electric lights and complete all related works without delay. Bajpai emphasised continuous monitoring to ensure timely completion and directed officials to submit proposals for pending works promptly.
GWMC Superintending Engineer Rajkumar, Executive Engineer Ravikumar and other officials participated in the inspection.
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