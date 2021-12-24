Cold waves intensified in Visakhapatnam as temperatures fall, records 3.6 0 in agency

Temperatures in the Manyam area of ​​Visakhapatnam district have further declined. The cold waves have intensified in Paderu, Chintapalli and Lambasingi areas. Until recently the temperature was around 8 degrees while on Friday, it has dropped to even lower. The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.8 degrees in Lambasinghe and 5 degrees in Chintapalli respectively. Tribals are trembling to get out of their homes as the winters intensify.



The weather is almost the same in all parts of Manyam. The cold waves have intensified over the past three days with temperatures falling since 3 p.m. The fog was thick until 10 in the morning. With the intensity of the snow, the tribals who go to work on the farm and the students who go to school are in facing hardships.



The temperatures were lower than ever before in other parts of the state. The minimum winter temperature in the state is usually between 17-22 degrees. The average temperature in Visakhapatnam is 8 to 15 degrees. But this time the situation is different. Araku, Paderu, Chintapalli, Pedabayalu and other places recorded minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.



Meteorological officials said temperatures had dropped as winters blew in from the north and asserted that the temperatures will remain the same for another two to three days.