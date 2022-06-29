Concerted action sought to 'Save Soil'

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the ambitious movement 'Save Soil' initiated by founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, a 'ride for soil' was organised at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.

Waving off blue-green flags, participants arrived at beach road on Tuesday to commence the ride, promoting the

concept of saving soil for future generations.

In line with this, about 10 persons visit the villages across the district on two-wheelers and create awareness about the importance of the soil and the need to protect it. "The focus is more on farmers," the organisers said.

Speaking on the occasion, foundation volunteer Vital said that 52 percent of agricultural land in the world has already become barren. "If it continues in a similar manner, it will not be possible for the farmers to produce crops in the soil six decades later," he stated.

Further, the volunteer said governments should come forward and consider steps to protect soil. Similarly, he opined, people from various sections of society should join hands to work for the movement.

The Isha Foundation team of volunteers said that such awareness programmes would be a constant endeavour as there is a greater need to protect the soil and pass it on to the future generations. They called for a concerted action to save soil.