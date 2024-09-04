Considering steps to boost cruise tourism

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) officials highlighted the Government of India’s vision in boosting cruise tourism and state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities available at the Visakhapatnam International Cruise Terminal.

At a meeting held on Tuesday in the city, the officials focused on enhancing cruise tourism and infrastructure development at Visakhapatnam Port.

Organised in collaboration with the state and district administration, the platform brought major tour operators and travel companies on to a stage to discuss strategies for developing the tourism circuit in and around Visakhapatnam, targeting international cruise tourists.

Outlining the potential of Visakhapatnam as a key destination for international cruise liners, the port authority laid emphasis on the city’s rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty on the occasion.

Tour and travel operators shared insights into the various tourist attractions surrounding Visakhapatnam, offering valuable suggestions to enhance the overall tourist experience. The discussions aimed at creating a comprehensive and appealing tourism package for cruise tourists, which would not only promote tourism in Visakhapatnam but also contribute economically to the port city.

With a collective commitment to closely work in coordination with one another to transform Visakhapatnam into a prime destination for international cruise tourism, the platform aimed at staying in tune with the broader vision of sustainable and inclusive growth of the tourism sector.