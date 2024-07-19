Live
Just In
Control rooms facilitated at Vizag Collectorate
Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam district administration has facilitated control rooms on Friday to reach out for information as rain continues to...
Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam district administration has facilitated control rooms on Friday to reach out for information as rain continues to lash the city.
District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad informed that cyclone control rooms have been set up at the collectorate in the wake of heavy rains in the district for the last two days.
The control room at the Collectorate can be contacted by dialling 0891 - 2590102, 0891 - 2590100.
Further, the District Collector mentioned that people can access information about the situation by contacting the control room phone numbers, including the latest situation pertaining to rains in rural and urban areas.
Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash Visakhapatnam from Thursday. Following the influence of low pressure over the central and north Bay of Bengal, rainfall is predicted to continue over Coastal Andhra Pradesh.