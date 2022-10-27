Coordinated efforts sought to make Vizag plastic-free

Visakhapatnam: Municipal Commissioner P Raja Babu called for a united fight to make the city plastic-free. Participating in an awareness programme held on plastic ban organised on Vignan's Institute of Information Technology (VIIT) campus here on Wednesday, he underlined the need to pass on healthy environs to future generations. Sharing the impact of plastic on aquatic life, the Commissioner said plastic would take hundreds of years to decompose and urged the younger generation to avoid its usage. GVMC additional commissioner V Sanyasi Rao, zonal commissioner P Simhachalam, VIIT's Rector Dr V Madhusudhana Rao, Principal B Arundhati, and students participated in the programme. Earlier, visiting various parts of zone VIII, the Commissioner assured that basic infrastructure would be facilitated in every ward that falls under the purview of GVMC.

Paying a visit to Adavivaram SC Colony, Vijanagiri Colony, Maithri Nagar, among other areas in the 98th ward, the Commissioner said the ward corporator had brought several issues of the ward to his notice, pending BRTC road works in particular. The Commissioner mentioned that the issues would be resolved by coordinating with revenue and endowment department officials. The other issues that were paid focus were inundation problem, overflowing of the septic tank near a shopping complex, construction of indoor stadium and compound wall of the park. Revamping of dilapidated roads and drains would be considered in the ward.