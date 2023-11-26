Coordinated efforts underlined to generate more employment opportunities

Visakhapatnam: North Andhra is a haven for organic and healthy agricultural products. The region has a huge farming potential which needs to be tapped, said Srinubabu Gedela, CEO of Pulsus Group.

Addressing aspiring entrepreneurs from Andhra Pradesh, students and local business people, Srinubabu Gedela mentioned that from pineapples to jaggery, the demand for North Andhra's produce is burgeoning. With the infusion of digital marketing and AI technology, a new era of agribusiness is set to unfold in the region, he emphasised at the meet held in Vizianagaram.

Aimed at signifying the collective commitment towards North Andhra's economic transformation, the event was organised by the Pulsus Group to underline the need to empower the North Andhra region with a million jobs, change the economic landscape and provide a sustainable future.

Dr. Srinubabu addressed the alarming situation affecting Andhra Pradesh's education system. He stressed on how the industry-institute connect conference became an effective platform to bridge the gap in the software industry. Explaining the demographics of Andhra Pradesh, he highlighted the vast potential of the state's population, the agriculture workforce that constitutes about 1 crore and how the stage has been set for a transformative change. “A staggering 5 lakh quality students graduate annually, presenting an opportunity to generate 10 lakh employment opportunities in the next five years with the right support. With this, the gap between local and global marketing with reference to the agricultural products of Andhra Pradesh utilising AI and digital marketing technology could be bridged,” he explained.

Underlining the need for a collective action, the CEO of the group said entrepreneurs, principals, students, and academicians should join hands to contribute and help provide a collaborative platform for engineering colleges, professional institutions and degree colleges to generate 5 lakh employment opportunities in North Andhra in the next 5 to 10 years.