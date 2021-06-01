Darshan timings at Simhachalam extended

Visakhapatnam: From two hours of darshan to four hours, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Naraismha Swamy Devasthanam will now be open to devotees for an extended period of time.

The new timings will come into effect from Tuesday (June 1) and the decision towards this was taken by the Devasthanam Executive Officer M V Suryakala.

The darshan timings have been increased by two hours and it will now be open from 7.30 am to 11.30 am instead

of 7.30 am to 9.30 am allowed earlier.

However, the EO of the temple mentioned that the devotees should follow Covid protocols at the shrine while having darshan.

This apart, the sale of 'laddu' at the temple counters will resume from Tuesday.

Owing to the pandemic, the sale of prasadam was discontinued for over one-and-a-half months at the temple. However, the service will now be resumed for the devotees.