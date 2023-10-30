Death toll to go up in train accident

Visakhapatnam: As the death toll in the train collision in Vizianagaram reached 13, railway officials said it is likely to go up.

Among the 13 persons who died in the train accident, seven passengers belong to Vizianagaram, two to Srikakulam and one to Visakhpatnam. Meanwhile, two bodies were yet to be identified .

Restoration works are in progress at a brisk pace and will continue till evening with the coordination of concerned department officials.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Vizianagaram district to interact with the victims. A majority of the train accident victims were admitted to the Government General Hospital in Vizianagaram.

The collision of the two trains in Vizianagaram district is suspected to be a human error.