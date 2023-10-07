Despite police restrictions, TDP take out a flash protest

Visakhapatnam: Hundreds of activists and supporters arrived at the TDP office to take out a huge rally as a part of a flash protest organised in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Despite police restrictions, the event witnessed a large participation as the rally commenced from Visakhapatnam TDP office to Dr. BR Ambedkar statue. Condemning the arrest of the party's national president N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP activists staged a sit-in protest at the statue and raised slogans against the YSRCP government.

The TDP leaders alleged that the systems in Andhra Pradesh have become unconstitutional and those questioning the failures of the government are being taken into custody as the police file false cases against them.

When the police tried to interrupt the rally, a heated argument was exchanged between them and the TDP activists.

Former ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Visakhapatnam east constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLCs Duvvarapu Rama Rao, Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, polit bureau member Vangalapudi Anitha, Visakhapatnam parliamentary president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Anakapalli president Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, former MLAs G Ramanaidu, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, general secretary Pasarla Prasad, GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, among others, were present.













