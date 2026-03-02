BJP chief condemns Velugumatla demolitions, demands housing for displaced

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State unit President N Ramchander Rao has strongly criticised the Congress-led state government for demolishing houses belonging to poor families in Velugumatla, Khammam district, leaving nearly 1,800 individuals from 600 households homeless.

Visiting the site and interacting with displaced families on Sunday, Rao alleged that the Revanth Reddy government carried out demolitions despite multiple High Court orders directing “status quo” on the disputed lands.

He said the families, comprising labourers and hamalis, had built their homes since 2013–14 using their hard-earned savings and by selling jewellery.

Calling the action “atrocious and shameful,” Rao accused the government of bypassing legal processes and resorting to forceful evictions. He pointed out that land values in the area had risen sharply after the establishment of the Collectorate office and the proposed highway project, claiming that the government was attempting to drive away the poor to benefit real estate interests.

Rao further criticised the state’s justification that fake documents and illegal allotments were uncovered during inquiries by the Bhoodan Board and Revenue Department, saying such claims were being used as a pretext to demolish homes.

“Who gave the government the authority to behave this way?” he questioned, adding that since Revanth Reddy assumed office, he has been acting like a “crowbar government,” demolishing the homes of the poor.

The BJP leader demanded that the government immediately rectify its actions by constructing permanent houses for the displaced families at the same location, at least under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. He emphasised that demolishing the houses of the poor to serve vested interests was unjust and inhumane.

To provide immediate relief, BJP leaders organised an annadanam (food distribution) programme at the site, assuring families that the party would stand by them. Rao reiterated that the BJP will continue to fight for the rights of the poor and ensure justice is delivered.