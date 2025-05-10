Direct flight to Abu Dhabi from Vizag next month

Visakhapatnam: In what seems to be a big relief to Visakhapatnam-based air travellers, a direct air service is set to be commenced to Abu Dhabi from June 13.

Announcing the new flight service of IndiGo through social media platform, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu stated that the flight service will be operated four days a week. “In a major boost to the aviation industry in Andhra Pradesh, I am happy to share that the new flight services are being launched to enhance the connectivity across Andhra Pradesh,” the Union Minister posted on social media.

Connecting Visakhapatnam to the UAE, the new IndiGo service to Abu Dhabi will operate four days a week from next month onwards.

From June 12, IndiGo will start its flight service to Bhubaneswar from Visakhapatnam. The connectivity between the two coastal cities aid in not just improving trade and tourism sectors but also boosting the cultural exchange. Representatives of Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA), including K. Kumar Raja, DS Varma and O Naresh Kumar, thanked Ram Mohan Naidu for connecting Vizag to Abu Dhabi, launching a new flight to Bhubaneswar from June 12 and introducing a new flight service to the much frequented Bengaluru from Vijayawada from June 2.

A few days back, resuming the morning flight between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam from June 1 was announced by the Union Aviation Minister. “Initiating the new flights is a step towards realising Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s dream of ‘connected Andhra Pradesh’,” emphasised the Union Minister.

At a time when the demand for flight services to frequented destinations rise, the new flight services offer enhanced connectivity and pave the way for improved revenue generation.