Divi’s Laboratories donate Rs15 cr for flood victims

Visakhapatnam: Managing Director of Divi’s Laboratories Limited Murali K Divi provided financial aid to the flood victims of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to the tune of Rs 15 crore.

Responding to the recent devastating floods in AP and Telangana, the state governments called for the public support to aid victims and restore the flood-affected areas to normalcy.

Chief Ministers of both the states have encouraged industrialists and citizens to extend their support to the governments to take up restoration work on a war footing.

Responding to it, the MD of Divi’s Laboratories has voluntarily come forward to donate Rs 15 crore for the victims of the flood in both the states.

Divi’s Labs served food for 16 lakh people during the floods through Akshaya Patra Foundation.

“Our contribution can make a significant difference to those affected by the floods as an immediate humanitarian support. Also, we have pledged another Rs 10 crore to the CM’s Relief Fund and have urged people to come together during this challenging time,” said Murali K Divi.

Of the Rs 10 crore contribution and Rs 5 crore was donated to the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund (CMRF), while the rest was for the Telangana CMRF.

The cheques were

handed over to HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and Telangana Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy.