DPCA to accept complaints against cops

Visakhapatnam: People approach police stations to seek justice for the complaints they lodge. But what if they have a problem with the cops themselves?

Such cases can be registered at District Police Complaints Authorities (DPCA) in Visakhapatnam where the complaint against the police personnel can be registered up to the DSP rank.

Briefing to the media, chairman of DPCA A Vara Prasada Rao said, complaints can be made on allegations of extortion, serious misconduct, any incident involving serious abuse of authority and seizing immovable property illegally or illegal police custody.

Further, the chairman said that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has constituted one state-level police complaints authority and six District Police Complaints Authorities (DPCA) in Visakhapatnam.

The office of DPCA would extend services for the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju and Parvathipuram Manyam districts, with headquarters in Visakhapatnam located at district collectorate premises.

Vara Prasada Rao said that once the complaint is received, the authority would inquire it and submit a report to the government.

However, civil disputes, service issues, matters that fall under judiciary’s purview and complaints which have not been brought to the notice of senior officer shall not be accepted by the authority, Vara Prasada Rao informed.

Retired DSP K Ranga Raju, retired senior officers P Rajanikanta Rao and P Jagan Mohana Rao accompanied the chairman.