DRM carries out safety inspections at many stations
Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra, accompanied by senior officers, conducted safety inspections at Jarati, Malliguda, and Tyada stations, and the Malliguda-Koraput-Kothavalasa section on Saturday.
The inspection aimed to check compliance with safety regulations and assess the competency of railway staff at various locations. Also, the DRM reviewed ongoing monsoon maintenance activities and progress of various works along the section.
The DRM and team evaluated passenger amenities, daily footfall, and availability of safety gadgets at Maliguda Railway station. The team also reviewed the arrangements in railway offices to ensure smooth and efficient operations.
Further, the DRM, along with senior officials, conducted a window trailing inspection from Maliguda to Kothavalasa. Maintenance activities, safety measures at curves, bridges, tunnels, and signalling systems along the route were looked into during the safety inspection.
At Tyada station yard and bridge, safety infrastructure was inspected. The DRM interacted with the staff and gangmen to evaluate their skills regarding the operation and maintenance of safety equipment and adherence to safety protocols.