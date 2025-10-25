DSNLU inks pact with Dean Van Leuven Centre for peace studies

Visakhapatnam: The Damodaram Sanjeevayya National University (DSNLU), entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dean Van Leuven Centre for Peace Studies of EQ4PEACE Worldwide, USA at Sabbavaram here on Friday.

D Suryaprakasa Rao, Vice-Chancellor of DSNLU, said that the aim of memorandum of understanding is fostering academic collaboration in the areas of emotional intelligence, inner peace and Indian knowledge systems.

Viswachandra Nath Madasu, Registrar I/C of the university, and Ch. Krishnaveer Abhishek, executive director of Dean Van Leuven Centre for Peace Studies, USA, signed the memorandum of understanding in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor.

The primary goal of the pact is to promote a deeper understanding of emotional intelligence, inner peace and Indian knowledge systems through training programmes and workshops.

The collaboration is intended to enhance the academic and personal development of individuals through workshops, training sessions, and interactive awareness programmes, the Vice-Chancellor informed.