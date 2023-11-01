Early detection key to fighting breast cancer: Doctors

Visakhapatnam: Apollo Cancer Centres (ACCs) continues to push the boundaries with advanced cancer treatment by introducing ‘India’s fastest and most precise breast cancer diagnosis programme.’



The pioneering initiative aims to provide swift and precise breast cancer diagnosis, reinforcing the significance of early detection and the right treatment for a better survival rate and enhancing the quality of life for patients.

Breast cancer is a prevailing concern for women’s health and timely diagnosis is the cornerstone of effective intervention. Early detection is the key in fighting against breast cancer and through the programme, the Apollo Cancer Centre stresses on early diagnosis and treatment. The hospital achieved breast conservation rate up to 60 per cent.

Designed to ensure timely and accurate diagnosis, alleviating the stress of protracted waiting times for results, the programme includes advanced diagnostic technologies, including mammography, ultrasound, and biopsy to promptly and precisely assess breast health.

Senior consultant - Medical and Hemat-Oncology Rakesh Reddy Boya, said, “Over the years, the centres witnessed critical importance of early breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. Swift and accurate detection offer the best chance for effective treatment.”

Senior consultant - Radiation Oncology Suman Das, said, “Our commitment to breast cancer diagnosis and care goes beyond medical excellence. Early detection of the disease leads to better outcomes and improved quality of life.”

The event was held in the presence of COO of Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam Ram Chandra J, Dr Ramesh Alamuri, Dr Adithya Narayan, Dr Jaysree Kuna, Dr Pradeep Ventrapati, among others.