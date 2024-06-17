Eco Clubs to promote environmental awareness among students

Visakhapatnam: In a step to bring in behavioural change among students and encourage them to contribute to the environment, Eco Clubs have been set up in schools.

Embarked by Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, the clubs are set up in educational institutions as part of the zoo outreach conservation education drive taken up under the LiFE Mission programme.

The Eco Clubs set up in schools aim to enhance environmental awareness among students. The programme supports implementation of seven Mission LiFE themes identified by the Government of India.

“The awareness sessions emphasised the importance of the efforts considered in fostering a sustainable future for the younger generation,” mentioned Dr Nandani Salaria, curator of IGZP.

As part of the endeavour, IGZP organised awareness sessions on critical environmental issues such as save water, save energy, reduce e-waste and reduce waste at Zilla Parishad High Schools of Chandrapalem, Thotagaruvu and MPP School, Santapalem, Visakhapatnam.

Focusing on adopting sustainable food systems and healthy lifestyles, the next awareness sessions are scheduled on June 18 and 19.

School managements interested in participating in the club programme can contact 7893632900 or drop a mail to at eoigzp@gmail.com.