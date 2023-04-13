Effort are on strengthen RINL

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste on Thursday said Centre wants to strengthen Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited at the moment.

Participating in the Rozgar Mela in Visakhapatnam, the Union Minister told the media that a review meeting would be held with RINL officials in this regard.



As a part of the strengthening exercise, new wings will be set up in RINL and the privatisation move of the plant is not moving ahead at present. However, the focus is also to look into captive mines issue by discussing with the RINL union leaders, the Union Minister stated.