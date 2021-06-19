Efforts on to protect Simhachalam temple lands with walls

Visakhapatnam: In an endeavour to safeguard Simhachalam temple lands from encroachments, the Endowments department has decided to build a boundary wall all along the stretches.

The initiative is being taken at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. In connection with this, the authorities concerned are planning to approach private companies to complete the construction work of the boundary walls.

The move comes into effect following the instructions of Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao to the authorities to protect Simhachalam lands from getting encroached in future.

There is about 5,400 acres of land around Simhachalam hill. Of them, more than 12,000 houses were built on 1,000 acres.

Since a part of the total land was occupied, the Simhachalam Devasthanam trust board had earlier initiated to build a wall to protect the rest of the land. As a part of it, walls were constructed along the temple lands along a few stretches. However, due to shortage of funds, the work could not be taken forward.

Meanwhile, the high-power committee, constituted by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, discussed resolving the land issue of Simhachalam Pancha Gramalu. Elaborate discussions were made on how to resolve the land issue amicably in the court.

Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said, "A 35-km long protection wall will be built along the temple lands as well as a walking track around the temple hill. The walking track will be convenient for the devotees to trek during the annual Giri Pradakshina,"

To ready the 35-km-long protection wall, a part of the funds will be allotted from the Endowments department and the rest will be sourced through CSR funds from various industries.

Once the proposed wall gets completed, encroachments at Simhachalam can be prevented to a large extent.