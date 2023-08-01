ENC bids adieu to Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta

Visakhapatnam: Eastern Naval Command (ENC) bid adieu to Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), ENC Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta on his superannuation at an impressive ceremonial parade held on Monday at the Naval Base in Visakhapatnam.

The Vice Admiral inspected the ceremonial guard and reviewed platoons of naval and DSC personnel of the Command. The ceremony was attended by all Flag Officers and Commanding Officers of ships, submarines and establishments. This was followed by the traditional ‘Pulling Out’ ceremony.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta superannuated from the Naval Service on completion of over 38 years of illustrious service to the nation and the navy. During his 20 months tenure at the helm of the ENC, the Command witnessed a high operational tempo with ships, submarines and aircraft deployed from the Eastern Pacific to the East Coast of Africa.

Additionally, ENC carried out crucial HADR operations like evacuating stranded Indian nationals from Sudan during Operation Kaveri and providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to Myanmar after Cyclone Mocha as part of Operation Karuna.

Also, the Command successfully conducted important flagship events such as the multilateral Maritime International Exercise-MILAN 2022, the President’s Fleet Review 22 and the Navy Day Operation Demo 2022 witnessed by the President of India.

He proactively spearheaded a number of infrastructure projects to enhance the overall quality of life in the Eastern Naval Command. His tenure also saw establishment of the Sea Harrier Museum at Visakhapatnam and the TU Museum at Kolkata.