Live
- Mahati Swara Sagar wants to remake his father’s iconic song with Ram Charan
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
Just In
Mahati Swara Sagar wants to remake his father’s iconic song with Ram Charan
Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
ENC bids adieu to Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta
Event attended by all Flag Officers and Commanding Officers of ships, submarines and establishments
Visakhapatnam: Eastern Naval Command (ENC) bid adieu to Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), ENC Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta on his superannuation at an impressive ceremonial parade held on Monday at the Naval Base in Visakhapatnam.
The Vice Admiral inspected the ceremonial guard and reviewed platoons of naval and DSC personnel of the Command. The ceremony was attended by all Flag Officers and Commanding Officers of ships, submarines and establishments. This was followed by the traditional ‘Pulling Out’ ceremony.
Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta superannuated from the Naval Service on completion of over 38 years of illustrious service to the nation and the navy. During his 20 months tenure at the helm of the ENC, the Command witnessed a high operational tempo with ships, submarines and aircraft deployed from the Eastern Pacific to the East Coast of Africa.
Additionally, ENC carried out crucial HADR operations like evacuating stranded Indian nationals from Sudan during Operation Kaveri and providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to Myanmar after Cyclone Mocha as part of Operation Karuna.
Also, the Command successfully conducted important flagship events such as the multilateral Maritime International Exercise-MILAN 2022, the President’s Fleet Review 22 and the Navy Day Operation Demo 2022 witnessed by the President of India.
He proactively spearheaded a number of infrastructure projects to enhance the overall quality of life in the Eastern Naval Command. His tenure also saw establishment of the Sea Harrier Museum at Visakhapatnam and the TU Museum at Kolkata.