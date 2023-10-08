Live
ENC chief compliments crew of submarine INS Vagir
Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar interacted with the crew of INS Vagir on return from their extended operational deployment.
Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar interacted with the crew of INS Vagir on return from their extended operational deployment.
The CinC complimented the crew on a successful mission. He was briefed on the highlights of the deployment by the Captain. It may be recalled INS Vagir had also visited Fremantle, Australia and had participated in bilateral exercises with the RAN as part of its deployment.
INS Vagir is the fifth of the indigenously built Kalvari class submarine.
