ENC chief reviews operational readiness of Eastern Fleet
Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar reviewed operational readiness of the Eastern Fleet at sea.
Unaltered exercises, successful weapon firings including anti-submarine weapon firings, as well as amphibious operations were highlights of the readiness inspection.
The ENC chief witnessed various surface, sub-surface, air and anti-air operations by ships of the Eastern Fleet under the command of Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh. The C-in-C ENC interacted with the crew of participating ships and expressed his satisfaction at the combat readiness of the Eastern Fleet to tackle maritime threats in all dimensions. Also, he appreciated the hardwork, dedication and morale of the men and women onboard ships and encouraged them to continue excelling in their roles.