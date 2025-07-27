  • Menu
ENC commemorates Kargil Diwas at Victory at Sea

ENC commemorates Kargil Diwas at Victory at Sea
Visakhapatnam: Aspart of the Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025, Eastern Naval Command commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025 at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial...

Visakhapatnam: Aspart of the Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025, Eastern Naval Command commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025 at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Director General Naval Project Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, City Commissioner of Police Shakhabrata Bagchi, veterans laid wreaths in honour of Operation Vijay heroes.

In addition, Naval Station Bheemunipatnam commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas by organising a blood donation camp in collaboration with NTR Trust. The event saw over 100 personnel contributing to the cause.

