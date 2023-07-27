ENC set to expand its fleet, grow mightier

Visakhapatnam: Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is all set to grow mightier in a decade from now. After the successful completion of its trials, the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is, in all likelihood, to be based at the ENC in a couple of years.

And it is just the beginning of a mightier command to become in future as a number of new ships and aircraft are going to be added to its fleet.

Sharing details, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta says that the naval station, geographically considered one of the largest commands in the country across three services, is bracing for a tremendous growth and it is going to be very quick.

Currently, 42 ships are under the ENC. Of them, 37 were built in India. In terms of aircraft too, the ENC has 44 aircraft, four Kilo class submarines and with strategic submarines. “Overall, the Indian Navy is envisaged to grow to 220-plus ships by 2037. The current strength of nearly 250 aircraft will also go up to more than 400 along with additional nuclear platforms and conventional submarines in future,” the ENC chief informs.

With the induction of new ships and aircraft, the ENC chief envisages, the Eastern Naval Command is going to be a different naval station in a decade from now.

Today, the Indian Navy is considered as one of the best and most professional navies around the world. However, the ENC chief opines that certain areas need improvisation. “In terms of new acquisitions and enhancing ship building processes, cutting down on the dependency of foreign vendors and suppliers need to be focused. Also, larger attention is required to improve the rapidity of indigenisation. In addition, we need to spend a lot more resources on research and development,” Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta says.

Further, he lays emphasis on promoting academic institutions, start-ups and ensuring that the overall procurement and ship building processes are hastened and made much more efficient.