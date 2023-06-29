English medium helps poor students secure bright career: Minister Vanitha

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Home Minister Dr Taneti Vanitha said that Rs 233.65 crore has been deposited into the accounts of 1,55,768 mothers under Amma Vodi scheme in the district.

A district-level Amma Vodi programme was organised at ASN ZP High School in Devarapalli on Wednesday. On this occasion, Minister Vanitha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought innovative changes in education system with the aim to eradicate child labour in the State. ‘Jagan is implementing many welfare schemes to accomplish the hopes and aspirations of the parents as an uncle.’ She called upon the students to take advantage of the schemes provided by the government and rise to higher positions.

The Minister informed that Rs 66,722.36 crore have been spent in the last four years under various schemes in education sector across the State. Now, the situation in the State is like that corporate schools are competing with government schools, she added. The Minister said that English medium education helps even poor students to excel at national and international levels.

MP Margani Bharat Ram stated that in the past there was no scope for quality education in the State. But after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, along with modernisation of schools and creation of infrastructure, quality education is being provided by giving books, uniforms and shoes in advance.

District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that along with the establishment of digital classrooms, efforts are being made to make poor students as global citizens with Byju’s content. They have distributed free tabs with Byju’s content to work offline as well.

Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatarao presided over the meeting. About 27,000 students from Gopalapuram, Devarapalli and Nallajerla Dwaraka Thirumala mandals under his constituency benefited from Amma Vodi scheme.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, DEO S Abraham, and others were present on the occasion.