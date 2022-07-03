Enhancing maritime bond through cross visit

Visakhapatnam: As a part of their deployment to South East Asia, Indian Naval ships Sahyadri and Kadmatt visited Singapore.

The IN ships' visit helped enhance maritime cooperation and bolster India's strong bonds of friendship with Singapore that would further contribute towards security and stability in the region. Also, the cross visit coincided with the 'Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day'.

INS Sahyadri is an indigenously built multi-role stealth Frigate, while INS Kadmatt is an indigenously built ASW Corvette.

During the trip, the IN crew participated in professional interaction with the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) that intended to enhance mutual cooperation and interoperability. Meanwhile, social and informal exchanges aimed at consolidation of ties and mutual understanding between the navies.

The three-day deployment, held under the command of Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, concluded on Sunday.