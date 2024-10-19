Experts flag skill gaps in manufacturing sector

Visakhapatnam: A one-day training programme on programmable logic controllers (PLC) underscored the organisation’s dedication to enhancing operational efficiency, addressing skill gaps in the manufacturing sector.

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh, the event held in the city on Friday provided a platform to participants to learn the importance of precise control over machinery and processes for successful transformation in manufacturing operations. Chairman of CII V Murali Krishna, in his address, emphasised the critical shift towards automation in manufacturing operations. He said the increasing complexity of industries and growing demand for high productivity, underscoring the importance of skill development to meet evolving needs of the industrial automation market. S Narendra Kumar, co-convener, CII tech adoption, digital transformation and industry 4.0 panel stated that the training programme would equip participants with necessary skills to navigate and thrive in this dynamic landscape.

The training programme drew over 70 participants from various sectors, including chemical, ceramics, cement, and other industries.