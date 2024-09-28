Experts highlight advantages of AP to set up industries

Visakhapatnam: As considerable number of chemicals and machinery are still being imported, a vast scope exists for indigenising the same and this will also be in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Atma Nirbhar’, secretary of department of chemicals and petrochemicals, Government of India Nivedita Shukla Verma said.

Briefing the media at the industry meet organised by department of chemicals and petrochemicals in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) here on Friday, Nivedita Shukla Verma said that NITI Aayog projected three PCPIRs in AP, Gujarat and Odisha which can attract investments up to Rs.2.5 lack crore with employment potential reaching 3.7 lakh.

The meeting was held for creating awareness and to invite participation for the forthcoming ‘India Chem 2024’ to be held in Mumbai from October 17 to 19.

Addressing the gathering, Nivedita Shukla Verma assured that the Government of India will favourably consider setting up another centre of CIPET in AP and support will be given to the state to address the problem of plastic waste and processing the same. As the ‘India Chem 2024’ will have a separate session on plant and machinery, she exhorted the participants to make use of the platform.

Secretary of industries and commerce, AP, Dr Yuvraj drew attention to the long coastline available in AP as well as the six ports which can play a significant role in import and export. He requested the Centre to assist in identifying a suitable anchor investor so that the PCPIR can take off and to create special parks for the MSME sector which plays an important role in the overall economy. He assured complete support from the state government in developing the chemicals and petrochemicals industry in AP.

Sharing the advantages of Andhra Pradesh at the event, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat spoke of the presence of natural resources, a large oil refinery, a vibrant pharmaceutical sector and availability of a large pool of qualified youth and the workforce. He highlighted the need to provide better access to funds for R&D whereby India can speed up the process of development of new drugs as compared to the US and other countries where it could take up to 10 years to clear a drug for commercial production. Also, the MP said the air cargo facilities at Vizag have to keep pace so as to ensure time is not lost in routing of cargo via other airports.

Deepankar Aron, joint secretary, department of chemicals and petrochemicals gave an overview of the forthcoming exhibition and urged the stakeholders to participate and make use of the opportunities

Sudarsan Swamy, president of Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce & Industry (VCCI) also spoke.