FIR can now be accessed anywhere online

Visakhapatnam: Even as people step into police stations to lodge their complaint, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi noticed that the First Information Report (FIR) is not being registered immediately the way it has to be when victims approach police for the purpose.

After taking charge as Police Commissioner, he has been collecting feedback from people belonging to various sections on different issues.

The CP is collecting information from the victims by carrying out surprise checks and monitoring how the police are dealing with the complainants, the way the FIR is registered and the investigation being conducted. Disciplinary action is being taken against the staff when they are negligent in rendering their duties.