Fire accident at chemical company, SEZ

Visakhapatnam: Fumes of smoke emanated from Vasantha chemical company as employees were at work on Wednesday.

As soon as the fire broke out, the employees alerted the management.

According to preliminary information, the fire accident was caused due to a reactor blast in the company located at Atchutapuram, SEZ.

While one person is said to be seriously injured, a few more received minor injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the fire accident, Home Minister V.Anitha enquired about the cause of the incident and directed the District Collector to provide quality treatment to the accident victims.

Further details are awaited.