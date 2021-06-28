Fish kiosks, mini outlets to be set up in Vizag district

Visakhapatnam: Fish kiosks, mini retail outlets and ready-to-eat food joints will dot Visakhapatnam city and Anakapalle in the coming months. In a bid to increase the per capita fish consumption and employment opportunities, the Fisheries Department is bracing to set up such centres in the district.

In tune with the first phase of the endeavour, two hubs will be set up in Visakhapatnam district and the selection of location is in progress.

Since the fish production in Visakhapatnam is high and consumption is comparatively low, the government of Andhra Pradesh is considering steps to make fresh fish products available to the public and thereby increase their consumption.

Apparently, the idea is to set up aqua hubs and create more job opportunities. "Like all other essential supplies, the facility to deliver seafood at the doorstep is also not far from the reality," explains P Lakshmana Rao, Deputy Director of Fisheries.

In Visakhapatnam, two aqua hubs at a cost of Rs 1 crore each, 10 live fish vending units at Rs 20 lakh each, two insulated vehicles at a cost of Rs 20 lakh per unit and 10 fish kiosks at a cost of Rs 10 lakh each have been sanctioned, adds Lakshmana Rao.

The aqua hubs will offer live fish, fresh fish, prawns, crabs and other varieties. Retail outlets and kiosks will be facilitated for their sale. Seafood dishes will also be on the offer. An e-commerce website for the purpose is getting readied. Orders for the seafood products can be placed through the website and they will be delivered at the address mentioned.

In addition, women (SC/ST category) can avail 60 per cent subsidy for setting up of outlet, while the general category can make use of 40 per cent subsidy.

An app is introduced for the applicants, who want to set up the hub and outlets.

A survey is being carried out with the support of MPDOs, ward secretaries and volunteers to identify eligible candidates to set up outlets across the district and the officials intend to set up over 150 outlets in the coming days.