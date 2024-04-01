Focus on development of Vizag, GVL tells candidates

Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao urged the MLA and MP candidates from Visakhapatnam to prepare agenda and focus on development of the city once they get elected.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he mentioned that he would continue the campaign ‘GVL for Vizag’ even though he did not get a ticket for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat he aspired for.

The BJP forged an alliance in the State with an aim of winning not less than 400 Lok Sabha seats across the country. He stated that a huge number of seats will be won in South India in the upcoming elections.

The MP alleged that in southern States, the influence of money in elections is very high and it rules the politics. He appealed to those who believe in democratic values to stop the influence of money in the elections.

The MP reminded that elections are conducted honestly in poor States, however, it is sad to note that money is ruling the roost in economically strong States.

GVL opined that there is a need to campaign against the flow of money in the elections.

Further, the MP said that when there is an alliance consisting of three parties, it is a common scenario that aspirants do not get seats in some cases and it is natural. He mentioned that he was ready to campaign on behalf of the candidates of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance if the party instructs him to do so.

Also, GVL assured that the issue of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation will be resolved according to the sentiments of the employees and workers. The Central government is striving hard to strengthen the plant financially.

Representing the Brahmin community, GVL says that because of the hard work put in by him along with his community people to resolve their long pending issues, every community has accepted him as a family member.

He mentioned that he had interacted with various communities and brought their issues to the notice of the Union government to seek solutions.