For people of Andhra Pradesh, it is back to square one

Visakhapatnam: It's back to square one. The three capitals issue, which has generated a lot of political heat in the State with some sections strongly opposing the idea, hit the headlines again making it a hot topic for discussion among various sections of people.



Apparently, the YSRCP government's decision of withdrawing the Bills related to the three capitals evoked mixed response from Vizagites who had been promised the executive capital tag for the port city.

The announcement, made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, that a comprehensive Bill with certain modifications and without any scope for legal tangles will be brought has only created further confusion. Eventually, people in the city are skeptical about the promised executive capital status for the city.

However, the ruling party leaders exude confidence over the three capitals saying that it's only a matter of time for the things to fall in place.

Sharing his views, TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao mentioned that the three-capital Bill is nothing but 'attention diversion tactics'. "What is left to make the bill error-free in order to reintroduce? By withdrawing it, the ruling party has achieved its target of diverting the public attention from the crux of the issues, including the snide remarks made against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari," he opines.

Echoing similar opinion, Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav says, "The withdrawal of the three-capital bills is resulting in further confusion among people. If the Chief Minister is seriously concerned about the decentralised growth of the State, the stress should be on allotting a special package for the development of the North Andhra Region."

Meanwhile, the YSRCP leaders claim that there is absolutely no ulterior motive behind the repeal of the three capitals Act and that the Chief Minister's sole objective is to protect the larger interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh and bring in necessary amendments to the Act free of legal tangles.

While some intellectuals say it all shows the lack of 'foresightedness' on part of the government, realtors fear the bubble of real estate boom may burst in the wake of the adverse developments.