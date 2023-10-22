  • Menu
Free eye camp held for Central prison inmates

Highlights

A free eye screening camp was organised at Naiduthota for the inmates of Central Prison Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Organised by Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, the eye screening camp was inaugurated by Superintendent of the Central Prison S Kishore Kumar. He lauded the service-oriented initiatives of the foundation for the downtrodden sections of the society.

Around 270 inmates of the prison were screened and 142 spectacles were distributed free of cost to the patients. Assistant Superintendent of Police Venkateswarlu and other officials from the Central Prison participated.

The camp was held with the support and coordination of Dr S Shakti and his team Ratnam Raju, Lanka Srinivas and other staff.

