GIS will create employment opportunities: IT Minister

Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the aim of the Global Investors' Summit is to bring in more investments for various sectors and create a large number of employment opportunities.Speaking at a media conference held here on Tuesday, he said opportunities, natural resources, infrastructure and progress in Andhra Pradesh will be brought to the fore at the summit.





Further, Amarnath said that the aim was to bring the first vessel to Ramayapatnam port by the end of the year. The minister said the foundation stone for Machilipatnam port will be laid soon and steps are being taken for the construction of Bhavanapadu Port as well. Talking about future plans, the minister informed that 5,000 to 10,000 acres of land adjacent to each port is being allocated for the industrial belt in order to improve the business.





Amarnath hinted that there are opportunities to attract large-scale investments in the field of renewable energy during the GIS. He said that 29 areas have been identified in the state for the projects. "Solar-based power projects with a capacity of 39 GW, wind-based power project with 44 GW capacity and pumped storage hydel project are some of the projects that are suitable to be set up in Andhra Pradesh," the minister shared.





The minister announced that a bulk drug park is being set up in 2,000 acres in the state and around 40,000 people are expected to get job opportunities. On the inaugural day of the GIS, Minister Amarnath said that the summit will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. An exhibition will be arranged at the venue of the conference and guests will be informed about the progress made by the industries in the state through the platform. Later, a host of sessions will be held at Andhra University Engineering College grounds.





It was revealed that representatives from 25 countries are attending the conference and 14 ambassadors from different countries are arriving. Similarly, top notch officials from various countries and representatives from the European Union Chambers of Commerce are going to participate in the summit, the minister stated, adding that MoUs will be signed on the concluding day of the summit i.e., on March 4 The minister was accompanied by Director of Industries G Srijana.



